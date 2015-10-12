FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Hastings debuts in line with IPO price
October 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

UK insurer Hastings debuts in line with IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc’s shares debuted at 170 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday, in line with its initial public offering price.

Hastings said on Friday that its initial public offering was priced at 170 pence a share, valuing the firm at about 1.12 billion pounds ($1.72 billion).

Hastings, which mainly operates in the UK motor market, offers private car insurance, home insurance, motorbike and van insurance and premium financing and ancillary products. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

