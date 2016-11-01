UK insurer Hastings gross written premiums rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 26 percent rise in nine-month gross written premiums, driven by a growth in the number of policies.

* Hastings Group, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, said gross written premiums rose to 572.8 million pounds ($700.59 million) for the nine months ended Sept.30 from 454.3 million pounds a year earlier.

* Live customer policies grew 16 percent to 2.29 million from a year earlier.

* The company, which operates mainly in the UK motor market, offers vehicle insurance and financing and ancillary products. ($1 = 0.8176 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)