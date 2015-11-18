FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Hastings reports higher nine-month operating profit
November 18, 2015

UK insurer Hastings reports higher nine-month operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported an increase of about 19 percent in operating profit for the first nine months of the year, driven by a rise in gross written premiums.

Hastings, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last month, said operating profit rose to 93.8 million pounds ($142.5 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30 from 79 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 26 percent to 454.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6583 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

