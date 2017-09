May 6 (Reuters) - UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 29 percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums, driven by growth in the number of policies and an increase premiums.

Hastings, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, said gross written premiums rose to 171 million pounds ($247.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from 132.3 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6910 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)