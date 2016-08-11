FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Hastings first-half operating profit rises 20 pct
August 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

UK insurer Hastings first-half operating profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 20 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said Britain's vote to leave the European Union would not "significantly impact" the company's operations or results.

Hastings, which went public in London last year, said operating profit rose to 70.8 million pounds ($92 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 59.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums jumped 28 percent to 360.6 million pounds, while live customer policies rose 17 percent to 2.2 million in the period. ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

