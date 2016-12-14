FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
S.Africa's Rand Merchant buys stake in UK's Hastings Group
December 14, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 8 months ago

S.Africa's Rand Merchant buys stake in UK's Hastings Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd said it bought a stake of about 30 percent in UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc in a deal worth between 487.3 million pounds ($618.87 million) and 499.5 million pounds.

As part of the deal, which makes Rand Merchant the biggest shareholder in Hastings, Rand Merchant's Chief Executive Herman Bossman has been named to Hastings' board. ($1 = 0.7874 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
