FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Rand Merchant buys stake in UK's Hastings Group
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 3:40 PM / in 10 months

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Rand Merchant buys stake in UK's Hastings Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd said it bought a 30 percent stake in UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc in a deal worth between 487.3 million and 499.5 million pounds ($634.61 million).

Rand Merchant offered between 248 pence and 255 pence per Hastings share, the top end of which represents a 15 percent premium to the stock’s Tuesday close.

Hastings’ stock was up 4.9 percent at 232.3 pence at 1502 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Rand Merchant said it bought the stake from Goldman Sachs and founder shareholders.

As part of the deal, which makes the South African investment firm the biggest shareholder in Hastings, Rand Merchant’s Chief Executive Herman Bossman has been named to Hastings’ board.

The stake sale to Rand Merchant comes merely months after holding vehicle Hastings’ Investco, Neil Utley, Utley Family Charitable Trust and Richard Brewster sold about 45 million shares, or about 6.8 percent of the company’s then issued share capital.

Hastings said it welcomed Rand Merchant’s investment, which both firms have capped at 29.9 percent. ($1 = 0.7871 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.