FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK insurer Hastings eyes London listing with $278 mln share sale
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

UK insurer Hastings eyes London listing with $278 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK insurer Hastings announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with a 180 million pound ($277.78 million) share sale aimed at accelerating its growth.

The offer to institutional shareholders is expected to result in admission to London’s premier stock market in October, the company said in a statement.

Hastings, one of Britain’s fastest growing motor insurers, is expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.

Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect shareholding following the floatation and will remain Hastings’ largest shareholder following completion of offer. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.