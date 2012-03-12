FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News Corp unit sells stake in India's Hathway for $72 mln
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 12, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

News Corp unit sells stake in India's Hathway for $72 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - A unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp on Monday sold its 17.3 percent stake in Indian cable television services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for 3.6 billion rupees ($72 million).

Asian Cable Systems Private Ltd sold 24.7 million shares of Hathway to Providence Equity Advisors and Macquarie for about 145 rupees a share, according to filings with the National Stock Exchange.

Shares in Hathway, which the market values at $508 million, ended up 0.8 percent at 179.30 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.5 percent.

Asian Cable Systems was the biggest shareholder in the company before the deal.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.