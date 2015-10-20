FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Hattat in talks on financing for $4 billion energy projects
October 20, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Hattat in talks on financing for $4 billion energy projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Hattat Holding is in talks with institutions on partial financing for more than $4 billion worth of energy projects, the chairman of Hema Endustri group Ibrahim Hattat said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after the signing of a long-term syndicated loan between Hema Endustri and Credit Suisse worth up to 250 million euros ($284 million) to be used to increase productivity at its automotive and industrial facilities. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)

