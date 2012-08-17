New Issue-Hatteras Financial sells $250 mln perpetuals

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hatteras Financial Corp on Thursday sold $250 million of cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HATTERAS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/27/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR NON-CALLABLE N/A