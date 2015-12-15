German watchdog weighs Fosun's Hauck bid -source

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German financial market watchdog Bafin will take more time to review Chinese investor Fosun International’s planned takeover approach to German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, a source familiar with the regulatory process said on Tuesday.

The watchdog has asked Fosun for additional information following an incident last week in which Fosun’s shares were suspended after the company lost contact with its billionaire founder Guo Guangchang, the person said.

The company later said Guo was helping police with an investigation that mostly concerned his personal affairs. Guo also attended a company meeting in Shanghai on Monday, two people at the event told Reuters.

Bafin and Fosun declined comment on Tuesday.

Fosun agreed to buy Hauck & Aufhaeuser for up to 210 million euros ($229 million), the two companies announced in July.

Credit rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded its outlook on Fosun to negative, saying Guo’s involvement in the investigation added to uncertainty over Fosun’s ability to address the refinancing of its high level of short-term debt and the funding of its investments.

Fosun, which has been looking for finance platforms as part of an international expansion, was given a green light by the European Central Bank for a separate approach to buy Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson, two other people familiar with the regulatory process told Reuters last week.

However, Fosun is facing a higher counterbid from French bank Oddo & Cie in the battle to buy BHF.