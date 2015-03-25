FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollore offloads 17 pct Havas stake for 510 mln eur
March 25, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bollore offloads 17 pct Havas stake for 510 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - French businessman Vincent Bollore’s Bollore SA holding company said on Wednesday it had launched an accelerated placement for the sale of a 17 percent stake in media group Havas.

Bookrunners said the stake sale would fetch 510 million euros ($559 million) and was priced at between 6.40 and 6.70 euros a share. Havas shares closed at 7.197 euros on Wednesday.

Bollore had a stake of 83 percent in Havas as of February this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 0.9119 euros Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas

