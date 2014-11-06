FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Havas predicts 4.5-5.5 pct organic growth in Q4
November 6, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Havas predicts 4.5-5.5 pct organic growth in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas said it expected to achieve organic sales growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Speaking on a conference call after third-quarter sales, Finance chief Francois Laroze said he was confident the group would post organic growth for the full year of more than 4 percent.

He added that there was scope for Havas to improve operating profit margins to around 15 percent in the coming years. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

