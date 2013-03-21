UPDATE 1-Havas annual profit up 5 pct, grows slower than rivals

* Advertising industry has faced cautious client spending

* Havas organic sales growth slower than Publicis’, WPP’s

* Dividend unchanged (Adds details, background)

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas reported a 5 percent rise in group net profit for 2012 on revenue growth that was slower than rivals.

Havas’ revenue growth excluding acquisitions was 2.1 percent compared with larger rivals Publicis and WPP, which both grew at 2.9 percent.

Havas has been challenged by its large presence in Europe. It earns 53 percent of revenues in continental Europe and the U.K., where recession and high unemployment have been persistent.

Also, the advertising industry over the past year has had to contend with big companies’ largely cautious stance on marketing spending in everything from autos to retail. An expected boom in advertising demand from the London Olympics, European soccer championships and the U.S. presidential elections did not materialise.

Havas’ annual net profit rose to 126 million euros ($163.17 million) in 2012, while revenues grew 8 percent, to 1.8 billion euros.

The dividend is to remain at 0.11 euros per share.

Analysts were expecting net income of 139.44 million euros, and a dividend per share of 0.12 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It improved its operating profit margin to 13.5 percent in 2012 from 13.4 percent a year earlier.

It did not give any predictions or guidance for 2013 but chief executive David Jones said he was confident of being able “to deliver strong results and grow shareholder value for the long-term” despite European economies remaining challenged.

Havas shares have risen 15.8 percent this year to close at 4.84 euros on Thursday and rose 31 percent last year. They have outperformed the European media index which is up 8.7 percent this year and rose 17.4 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)