FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad agency Havas posts Q1 organic growth of 3.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Ad agency Havas posts Q1 organic growth of 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Havas posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in southern Europe.

Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis and WPP, also signed net new business worth 605 million euros in the quarter including contracts with travel agency Thomas Cook and telecom major Telefonica. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.