Ad agency Havas posts Q1 organic growth of 3.5 pct

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Havas posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in southern Europe.

Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis and WPP, also signed net new business worth 605 million euros in the quarter including contracts with travel agency Thomas Cook and telecom major Telefonica. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)