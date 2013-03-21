FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Havas annual profits up 5 pct, keeps dividend flat
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 21, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Havas annual profits up 5 pct, keeps dividend flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas reported a 5 percent rise in group net profit for 2012 despite a slowing European economy, saying its dividend payout would remain unchanged in an uncertain environment.

Havas’ annual net profit rose to 126 million euros ($163.17 million) in 2012, while revenues grew 8 percent, to 1.8 billion. The dividend is to remain at 0.11 euros per share.

Analysts were expecting net income of 139.44 million euros, and a dividend per share of 0.12 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.