Havas annual profits up 5 pct, keeps dividend flat

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas reported a 5 percent rise in group net profit for 2012 despite a slowing European economy, saying its dividend payout would remain unchanged in an uncertain environment.

Havas’ annual net profit rose to 126 million euros ($163.17 million) in 2012, while revenues grew 8 percent, to 1.8 billion. The dividend is to remain at 0.11 euros per share.

Analysts were expecting net income of 139.44 million euros, and a dividend per share of 0.12 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)