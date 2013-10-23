FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French broker CM-CIC places Havas stake -traders
October 23, 2013 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

French broker CM-CIC places Havas stake -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French brokerage CM-CIC Securities is placing a bloc of 7.5 million shares in Havas, or about 1.9 percent of the French advertising agency, at 6.15 euros each on behalf of bank Credit Mutuel, traders said on Wednesday.

The operation, done with a discount of 1.6 percent compared with Havas’ closing price on Tuesday, is worth 46 million euros ($63.36 million).

CM-CIC Securities could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by James Regan)

