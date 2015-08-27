FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advertising agency Havas posts Q2 organic sales growth of 5.5 pct
August 27, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Advertising agency Havas posts Q2 organic sales growth of 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Havas achieved 5.5 percent organic sales growth in the second quarter driven by North America, outpacing larger rivals such as WPP and Publicis.

Chief Executive Yannick Bollore told Reuters on Thursday the company was on course to reach its goal of 5 percent organic sales growth this year despite recent volatility on world stock markets and concerns about China’s economic slowdown.

“I remain confident in the long-term prospects for the global economy, and for Havas this year will continue to be a good one,” said Bollore.

“The first-half results were better than we had hoped.”

The world’s sixth-largest advertising company by sales, majority owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore’s eponymous group, posted second-quarter revenue of 565 million euros ($635 million).

For the first half, operating profit rose 22 percent to 128 million euros, lifting the operating margin to 12.3 percent from 12 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)

