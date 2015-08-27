UPDATE 1-Advertising agency Havas posts Q2 sales growth of 5.5 pct

(Adds currency effects, context on reviews, shares)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Havas saw 5.5 percent growth in like-for-like sales in the second quarter driven by North America and Europe, outpacing larger rivals such as WPP and Publicis.

Chief Executive Yannick Bollore told Reuters on Thursday the company was on course to reach its goal of 5 percent organic sales growth this year despite recent volatility on world stock markets and concerns about China’s economic slowdown.

“I remain confident in the long-term prospects for the global economy, and for Havas this year will continue to be a good one,” Bollore said.

“The first-half results were better than we had hoped.”

The world’s sixth-largest advertising company by sales has been winning contracts in recent quarters with insurer AXA and video games maker Ubisoft by pitching itself as a more nimble alternative to bigger ad agencies.

Bollore, 35, expects that Havas, which owns agencies BETC and Cake, can poach some major customers this year as a number of media buying contracts have come up for review in the United States.

Havas only has one contract, with retailer Sears, to defend in these reviews, whereas Publicis has a half dozen or so. Bollore said he expected to know the result of the Sears contract in September.

The group posted second-quarter revenue of 565 million euros ($635 million) as growth accelerated in Europe, its biggest market.

Havas, which is majority owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore’s eponymous group, has also benefited from the weaker euro, with exchange rates helping boost sales by 85.6 million euros in the first half.

For the first half, operating profit rose 22 percent to 128 million euros, lifting the operating margin to 12.3 percent from 12 percent a year earlier.

Havas shares are up 7.4 percent this year, compared with a 9.6 percent rise in the European media stock index and a rise of 5.2 percent for larger rival Publicis.