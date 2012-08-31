FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales growth slows for French advertising agency Havas
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Sales growth slows for French advertising agency Havas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas reported a slowdown in sales growth in the first half of the year, hit in part by economic weakness in Europe, where it earns about half of its revenue.

Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis and WPP, posted first-half sales of 829 million euros and organic growth of 2.7 percent, compared with 3.5 percent in the first quarter.

Operating profit was 93 million euros, giving it a margin of 11.2 percent.

Analysts had expected sales of 819 million euros and an operating profit of 100 million, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.