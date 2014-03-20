Havas 2013 profit up, keeps dividend unchanged

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas saw its 2013 profits rise slightly, helped by a recovering Europe and North America and a robust Asia.

The world’s sixth-largest agency kept its 2013 dividend unchanged at 0.11 euros per share and reiterated it was looking at 2014 with “serenity and enthusiasm”.

The world’s sixth-largest agency said net profit rose 1.6 percent to 128 million euros in 2013, while revenues grew an underlying 1 percent to 1.772 billion euros.

Analysts were expecting a dividend per share of 0.13 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)