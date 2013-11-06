FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Havas Q3 growth slows as North America drags
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Havas Q3 growth slows as North America drags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(CEO comments)

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as North America slumped, despite glimmers of stronger demand in some parts of Europe.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent on an organic basis to 411 million euros ($555.98 million) in the quarter, compared with 1.7 percent last quarter.

The world’s sixth-largest agency, Havas has grown more slowly than larger rivals Publicis and WPP because of its exposure to recession-wracked Europe, where it earns roughly half its revenue.

Analysts had expected organic growth of 1.7 percent to 3 percent.

Even as Europe showed signs of recovery, Havas had a tough time in North America where revenue shrank 1.9 percent to 136 million euros in the quarter. Germany grew double digits, while France was up 5 percent to 78 million, the company said.

The results took organic revenue growth for the first nine months to 0.7 percent.

Chief Executive David Jones said growth would likely be flat in the last quarter of the year because of strong results in the same period a year earlier.

“We are confident we will return to strong growth in 2014,” he said, adding that North America would also improve.

Before the sales publication, Havas, whose largest shareholder is French tycoon Vincent Bollore with 36 percent of the capital, closed up 0.5 percent at 6.13 euros per share. Its market capitalisation was 2.38 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.