UPDATE 1-Advertising group Havas enjoys strong Q1 on North America

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French advertising company Havas posted organic sales growth of 7.1 percent in the first quarter, helped by a strong recovery in the North American market where it had earlier struggled.

Sales stood at 469 million euros ($525 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday, with the weaker euro providing a boost of 40 million euros.

In comparison, larger rival Publicis saw 0.9 percent organic growth in the quarter.

The sixth-largest advertising agency by revenue, Havas has been expanding at a good clip in the past year.

Chief Executive Yannick Bollore predicted that the United States, Asia and Latin America would power higher sales this year and that Havas’ growth would beat that of the rest of the industry globally by about 1 percentage point.

