FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Advertising agency Havas stays on pace in Q3
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Advertising agency Havas stays on pace in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst quote)

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas kept up strong momentum in the third quarter, posting organic sales growth of 6 percent with gains across all regions.

Finance chief Francois Laroze said he was confident the group would achieve full-year growth, on a like-for-like basis and excluding currency fluctations, of more than 4 percent and 4.5 to 5.5 percent in the last quarter.

“Another strong set of results by Havas, even if momentum in the fourth quarter is perceived as weaker, the stock should still react relatively well,” predicted Charles Bedouelle, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.

Third-quarter revenue stood at 447 million euro ($554.7 million) with Europe up 9.4 percent, North America 5 percent and Asia 9.5 percent.

Larger rival Publicis managed only 1 percent organic growth in the same period, but leader WPP posted 7.6 percent organic growth.

Havas, which ranks as the world’s sixth-biggest advertising group worldwide by revenue, is controlled by Bollore Group via a 36.2 percent stake.

In mid-October, Bollore Group made an offer to acquire control over at least 50 percent of Havas by giving shareholders the chance to swap five Havas shares for nine Bollore shares.

The operation will be voted on at a Bollore shareholder meeting on November 27.

1 US dollar = 0.8058 euro Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.