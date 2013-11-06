FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Havas Q3 organic growth slows to 1.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
November 6, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Havas Q3 organic growth slows to 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Havas saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as France and the rest of Europe dragged.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent on an organic to 411 million euro in the quarter, compared with 1.7 percent last quarter.

The world’s sixth-largest agency, Havas has been growing more slowly than its larger rivals Publicis and WPP because of its exposure to recession-wracked Europe, where it earns roughly half its revenue.

Analysts had ben expecting organic growth of 1.7 percent to 3 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.