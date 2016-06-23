FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Havas CEO says no merger talks underway with Vivendi
June 23, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Havas CEO says no merger talks underway with Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANNES, France, June 23 (Reuters) - Havas Chief Executive Officer Yannick Bollore said on Thursday that there were no merger talks ongoing between his advertising company and Vivendi, the French media giant chaired by his billionaire father.

"There's no official discussion between the two companies," Bollore said in an interview in Cannes.

Bollore also said that there would be no change to the outlook for the advertising business if Britons voted on Thursday to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
