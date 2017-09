LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Haven Power has signed a 520 million pound ($800 million) deal with Thames Water to supply the water utility with renewable electricity over five years, Haven’s parent Drax Group Plc said on Tuesday.

There is an option for two further five-year renewals which could increase the overall value of the contract to more than 1.5 billion pounds over 15 years, the firm added.