BRIEF-Havfisk Q3 harvested volumes up to 15,709 tonnes
October 31, 2014 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Havfisk Q3 harvested volumes up to 15,709 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA

* Q3 EBITDA 85 million Norwegian crowns versus 45 million crowns

* Q3 operating revenues 296 million crowns versus 189 million crowns

* Q3 harvested volumes 15,709 tonnes versus 13,039 tonnes

* Says Russia and Norway agreed to reduce next year’s cod quota by 10 pct, while the haddock quota will continue at the same level as in 2014

* Says quota advice for saithe north of 62 degrees is at about the same level as in 2014

* Says for saithe in the North Sea, a quota reduction of about 15 per cent is recommended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

