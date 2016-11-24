FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 2-Havila Shipping sets Nov. 28 deadline to avoid bankruptcy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 24, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 2-Havila Shipping sets Nov. 28 deadline to avoid bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CFO quotes)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Havila Shipping ASA :

* Has received notice from secured bank lenders collectively that they intend to accelerate relevant facilities, and proceed with formal acceleration notices imminently

* Has concluded that restructuring proposal as set out in stock exchange notice dated Nov. 9 is only viable alternative to a bankruptcy

* The proposal was rejected by bondholders on Nov. 23

* Says board of directors has set a deadline by 1400 GMT on Nov. 28 at the latest to obtain the required support from all stakeholders

* Havila's secured bank lenders are DNB, Danske Bank, Swedbank, Nordea, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebank 1 Soere Sunnmoere, Sparebank 1 SR-Bank and DVB Bank, as well as Garantiinstituttet for Eksportkreditt and Eksportkreditt Norge

* CFO Arne Johan Dale tells Reuters total debt is 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($639.92 million)

* NOK 500 million is in unsecured bond loans and NOK 600 million is in secured bond loans in two vessels and the rest is bank debt, he says

* "As you see in the statement the conditions are clear, I don't have any further comments, deadline is on Monday, GMT 1400," Dale says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5948 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia and Oslo newsrooms)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.