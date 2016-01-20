Search called off for Marines missing since helicopter crash off Hawaii

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it had suspended its search for 12 Marines who have been missing since two military helicopters collided last week off Hawaii’s Oahu island.

“A decision to suspend searching without finding survivors is extremely difficult given the depth of its impact and I know I speak for the entire Coast Guard when I say our thoughts and prayers are with Marine Corps helicopter squadron and particularly with families and loved ones of those missing,” said Captain Jim Jenkins, acting commander of the Coast Guard’s 14th District. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)