Hawaiian Airlines beats profit forecasts, sets $100 million share buyback

April 23 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates and announced a new share repurchase program.

Honolulu-based Hawaiian Holdings earned $25.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its board approved a buyback of $100 million of the company’s stock, with Hawaiian having $488 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents at the end of last quarter.

Hawaiian said it expects operating unit revenue to be down 1 to 4 percent and unit cost to be up 0.5 to 3.5 percent this quarter, on a capacity growth of 3 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)