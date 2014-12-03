FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hawaiian Airlines operator to add seats to aircraft in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hawaiian Airlines operator to add seats to aircraft in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment on outlook from CEO)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc, operator of Hawaiian Airlines, will add more seats to its short-haul aircraft next year, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Holdings, which mainly operates flights in Hawaii, will add as many as 10 seats to each of its 18 Boeing 717 jets, Peter Ingram, the company’s chief commercial officer, said at an investor day in New York.

“We are replacing all of the main cabin seats with more modern, lightweight, thinner seats that will allow us to maintain the amount of personal space that our guests have,” Ingram said.

The company operates some Boeing 717 aircraft with 123 seats, and some with 118 seats. Ingram said the cabin overhaul will standardize the number of seats in all aircraft at 128.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Dunkerley added that lower fuel prices will boost the company’s business as well. Benchmark Brent crude oil traded at $70.86 on Wednesday morning, following a nearly 40 percent drop since June.

“We are very enthusiastic and encouraged by the outlook for 2015,” Dunkerley said by phone after the investor presentation. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.