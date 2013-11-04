FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong fund Oasis buys 5 percent of Hawaiian Airlines
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong fund Oasis buys 5 percent of Hawaiian Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oasis Management, a Hong Kong-based investment fund, has taken a 5 percent stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc, parent of Hawaiian Airlines, the fund said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The investment reflects the fund’s view that the airline is undervalued based on the potential growth in traffic from Asia.

“The market seems to be fundamentally overlooking the potential for Hawaiian as it opens direct routes to mainland China,” said Alex Shoghi, an analyst with Oasis.

In 2014, Hawaiian’s main new route will be three weekly flights to Beijing, Hawaiian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Ingram, told Reuters in an interview last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.