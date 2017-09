(Corrects spelling of Hawesko)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:

* Says to bid for HAWESKO Holding; offer price 40.00 euros per share

* Says as for today holds 2,650,195 shares in HAWESKO (about 29.501 pct of the share capital and voting rights)