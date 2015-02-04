FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tocos Beteiligung is with 75.4 pct the largest shareholder of Hawesko
February 4, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tocos Beteiligung is with 75.4 pct the largest shareholder of Hawesko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4(Reuters) - Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:

* Tocos is with 75.4 percent the largest shareholder of Hawesko

* At the end of acceptance period on Jan. 30, takeover offer for total of 4,121,284 outstanding shares of Hawesko Holding AG has been accepted

* In addition to stake of about 29.5 percent, which Tocos already held prior to takeover offer, this corresponds to stake of around 75.4 percent of share capital and voting rights of Hawesko Holding altogether

Source text - bit.ly/1F5q5ko

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

