UPDATE 1-Hawesko takeover set to proceed after CEO steps down

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German wine seller Hawesko’s chief executive Alexander Margaritoff will step down and sell his 30 percent stake in the group to Detlev Meyer, who will now be able to complete a takeover of the company.

Meyer, who owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko, had offered Hawesko shareholders 40 euros per share, valuing the group at close to 360 million euros ($418.3 million). Margaritoff had said this was too low.

The son of Hawesko founder Peter Margaritoff sought an alternative buyer for the group to fend off Meyer but was unable to seal a deal.

Hawesko said in a statement Margaritoff would step down on June 30 due to the differing views he and Meyer had on the company’s future strategy.

Meyer said in a statement he welcomed Margaritoff’s decision, adding that he would discuss Hawesko’s strategy with management and the supervisory board, of which he is also a member, once the takeover was completed.

The offer for Hawesko, which runs shops under the brands Jacques’ Wein-Depot and Wein & Vinos, runs to Jan. 30.

By Jan. 15, shareholders had tendered about 5 percent of shares in Hawesko, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares in Hawesko fell 4.2 percent to 39.80 euros in late Frankfurt trade.