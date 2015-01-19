FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hawesko takeover set to proceed after CEO steps down
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hawesko takeover set to proceed after CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Hawesko CEO to step down on June 30

* To sell his 30 pct stake in group to Detlev Meyer

* Move clears way for Meyer’s 40-euro-per-share bid

* Shares slide to 39.80 euros in late Frankfurt trade (Adds statement by Meyer, share price)

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German wine seller Hawesko’s chief executive Alexander Margaritoff will step down and sell his 30 percent stake in the group to Detlev Meyer, who will now be able to complete a takeover of the company.

Meyer, who owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko, had offered Hawesko shareholders 40 euros per share, valuing the group at close to 360 million euros ($418.3 million). Margaritoff had said this was too low.

The son of Hawesko founder Peter Margaritoff sought an alternative buyer for the group to fend off Meyer but was unable to seal a deal.

Hawesko said in a statement Margaritoff would step down on June 30 due to the differing views he and Meyer had on the company’s future strategy.

Meyer said in a statement he welcomed Margaritoff’s decision, adding that he would discuss Hawesko’s strategy with management and the supervisory board, of which he is also a member, once the takeover was completed.

The offer for Hawesko, which runs shops under the brands Jacques’ Wein-Depot and Wein & Vinos, runs to Jan. 30.

By Jan. 15, shareholders had tendered about 5 percent of shares in Hawesko, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares in Hawesko fell 4.2 percent to 39.80 euros in late Frankfurt trade.

$1 = 0.8606 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.