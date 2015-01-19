FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawesko CEO resigns in takeover battle
January 19, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Hawesko CEO resigns in takeover battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hawesko said Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff had resigned and would sell his 30 percent stake in the German wine seller, dropping his resistance to a takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer.

Meyer, who owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko shares, has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing the group at close to 360 million euros ($418.32 million), which Margaritoff has said was too low.

Hawesko said in a statement late on Monday Margaritoff would step down on June 30 due to the differing views he and Meyer had on the company’s future strategy.

$1 = 0.8606 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans

