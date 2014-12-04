FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German wine seller Hawesko urges investors to reject Meyer takeover bid
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

German wine seller Hawesko urges investors to reject Meyer takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German wine seller Hawesko’s management said on Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not accept the offer.

In a statement published on its website, Hawesko’s management said the bid, which values the company at close to 360 million euros ($443 million), did not offer a sufficient premium, especially considering the bidder’s plans for a restrictive dividend policy.

Meyer owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko shares via his investment vehicle Tocos Beteiligungs GmbH. Hawesko Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff holds a 30 percent stake in the firm.

$1 = 0.8127 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

