UPDATE 1-Permira shelves plans to make counter-bid for Hawesko - source
December 16, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Permira shelves plans to make counter-bid for Hawesko - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Hawesko statement)

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Buyout group Permira has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Three sources had earlier told Reuters that Permira had entered talks with Hawesko, which runs shops under the brands Jacques’ Wein-Depot and Wein & Vinos and whose second-biggest shareholder Alexander Margaritoff is also the chief executive.

But Permira then found that Margaritoff’s asking price was too high, the source said.

Hawesko said in a statement: “Investor Permira has told the Hawesko board that it does not intend to launch a rival offer.”

Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7 million).

Permira declined to comment.

$1 = 0.7970 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Noah Barkin and Pravin Char

