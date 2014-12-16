FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira in talks to make counter-bid for Hawesko - sources
December 16, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Permira in talks to make counter-bid for Hawesko - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Buyout fund Permira is in talks to make a possible counter-bid for German wine seller Hawesko, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Hawesko said its management was in talks with some interested parties to fend off a bid from shareholder Detlev Meyer, who already owns 31.3 percent of Hawesko shares.

Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7 million).

Permira declined to comment. Hawesko was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7970 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
