BRIEF-HAWESKO Holding expects EBIT of EUR 2.5 mln for period July-September 2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HAWESKO Holding expects EBIT of EUR 2.5 mln for period July-September 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - HAWESKO Holding AG :

* Announced on Thursday on basis of preliminary numbers for third quarter that it expected EBIT to be 2.5 million euros for period July-September 2014, meaning that it would fall short of market expectation of amount more than 3 million euros

* Said main reason for this development were consultancy costs which turn out to be higher than expected

* Said Board continued to expect FY sales increase of 1 pct to 2 pct against previous year

* Said regarding EBIT margin, Board assumes that FY figure will fall within a range between 5.1 pct and 5.3 pct

* Said according to Board’s current estimate, FY group EBIT is expected on order of 24-25 million euros, whereby a normal course of business is assumed for the important pre-Christmas trading period in the fourth quarter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
