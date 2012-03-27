Hawker Beechcraft says has forbearance agreement

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Hawker Beechcraft Inc said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with certain lenders that will provide the company with about $120 million of additional liquidity.

As part of the agreement, lenders holding about 70 percent of Hawker’s bank debt have agreed to defer Hawker’s obligations to make certain interest payments and have granted the company relief from some existing loan covenants.

This forbearance agreement is scheduled to expire on June 29, the company said in a statement.