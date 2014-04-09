BRIEF-Haydale Graphene says intends to float on London's AIM

April 9 (Reuters) - Haydale Graphene Industries Plc:

* Intention to float on AIM

* Pleased to announce its intention to seek admission of its shares to trade on AIM market of London Stock Exchange effective 14 April 2014

* The fundraising will comprise a placing of shares with institutional and professional investors.

* Intends to use proceeds of ipo to expand and broaden engineering, production, technical and business development teams to support product development

* CEO: had sufficient commitments from institutions to ensure a successful float