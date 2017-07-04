By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 European credit platform Hayfin
Capital Management has successfully raised €2.2bn in commitments
to invest in special opportunities, it announced.
Credit Suisse Private Fund Group advised Hayfin on the
€2.2bn eight-year, closed-end special opportunities capital
raise, which comprises a €1.7bn co-mingled fund and €500m of
managed accounts.
The fund raising kicked off in 2016 and attracted
commitments from new and existing institutional investors, with
around 85% coming from public and private pension funds and the
rest coming from sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and
endowments.
The investor base was split evenly between Europe, North
America and Australasia.
The strategy has targeted a 15%-20% gross internal rate of
return and will invest across a range of sectors in illiquid
assets and corporate debt, including rescue financings and debt
restructurings.
It will also provide asset-back financing for inventory and
equipment of distressed companies in sectors including
healthcare, retail, shipping and oil & gas. Other areas of
interest include real estate non-performing loans.
Investments have already been made in assets including
troubled Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa.
This is the second special opportunities credit strategy for
Hayfin, which raised €2bn in 2013 comprising €1.4bn in a
co-mingled fund and the rest from managed accounts. That is
fully invested.
Hayfin has been on a fundraising spree, having raised €3.6bn
for its European direct lending strategy earlier this year.
Hayfin has grown to a team of 78 people, 73 of which are
based across Europe, sourcing opportunities locally to originate
deals.
Hayfin’s deep sector expertise, local reach and scale have
been instrumental in building our strong track record of
sourcing and managing a diverse portfolio of illiquid credit
investments across Europe and generating strong risk adjusted
returns for our investors throughout the cycle,” said Tim Flynn,
CEO of Hayfin.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)