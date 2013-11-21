FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haynes reports Q4 earnings of $0.32 per share
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Haynes reports Q4 earnings of $0.32 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc : * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2013 financial results * Q4 earnings per share $0.32 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $115.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $119 million * Says backlog was $166.6 million at September 30, 2013, a decrease of 12.1%

from $189.6 million at June 30, 2013 * Planned outages related to capital expansion projects in Kokomo and arcadia

expected to impact Q1 results * Expects revenue for the Q1 of fiscal 2014 to be lower than revenue for Q4 of

fiscal 2013 * Says expects to incur a net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2014 * Says continued to see order entry, pricing and backlog decline with lower

demand * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

