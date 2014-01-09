UPDATE 1-British recruitment group Hays posts 3 pct rise in net fees

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British recruiting group Hays Plc said on Thursday net fees rose 3 percent in the second quarter, with permanent job placements growing faster than temporary ones for the first time in two and a half years.

Strong performances in the UK and Ireland and continental Europe were tempered by a 9 percent drop in net fees in the Asia Pacific region where a slowdown in mining activity has hit business.

Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, has already highlighted improvements in the UK labour market and said it continued to see broad-based improvement in all specialisms and regions in the three months to end-December.

Net fees from placing candidates in temporary jobs, which account for 60 percent of fees, increased by 3 percent, while permanent placements grew 4 percent. This is the first time permanent has grown faster than temporary since the three months to end-June 2011.

Group consultant headcount was flat in the quarter but up 2 percent year on year.