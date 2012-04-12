UPDATE 1-Hays boosts FY expectations with strong Q3

* Q3 group net fees up 10 pct

* Sees FY operating profit at top end of market estimates

* UK banking and public sector markets remain difficult

* Uncertain global economic outlook still troubling markets

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Hays said it expected full-year operating profit to be at the top end of market estimates, as it posted a better-than-expected 10 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit helped by strong overseas growth.

Hays, which specialises in placing workers in accountancy, IT and construction jobs, said net fees, also known as gross profit, rose 10 percent in the three months to end-March, helped by a 26 percent net fee rise in its largest division, Continental Europe and the rest of the world.

The group’s third-quarter net fee figures came in ahead of a company compiled consensus of 6 percent. The range for full-year 2012 operating profit is between 108 and 130 million pounds ($206.76 million), averaging at 121 million.

Hays said net fees in its Asia Pacific region grew by 9 percent but reported a 5 percent decline in the UK. It said Britain’s public sector market remained weak and banking continued to struggle on global economy fears, which were affecting other parts of its business elsewhere too.

“Looking ahead, many parts of the group continue to grow, but ongoing uncertainty about the global economic outlook means that our markets around the world remain complex and far from uniform,” Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement.

Last week rival recruiter Robert Walters said it had made a strong start to 2012 as first-quarter net fees grew 12 percent, but added that clients and job candidates were still very cautious in uncertain economic times.

On Wednesday Michael Page echoed similar caution, posting a 7 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit but saying that it could see no end to a hiring freeze in the banking sector which has weighed heavily on some markets.

Shares in Hays, which now makes 70 percent of its revenue overseas, closed at 81.25 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 1.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)