Hays expects caution in UK market ahead of Brexit vote

April 14 (Reuters) - British recruiting company Hays Plc said it expected cautious client sentiment in Britain through the fourth quarter as uncertainty mounts ahead of a referendum on the country’s European Union membership.

Hays cautioned that its full-year operating profit would be about 5 million pounds lower than last year, if exchange rates of its key operating currencies remained at levels seen on Tuesday.

However, helped by strong growth across Europe and the United States, the company reported a 4 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like net fee, its 12th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

Hays places workers in areas such as finance and construction and IT. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)