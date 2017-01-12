FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-British recruiter Hays reports 2 pct rise in quarterly net fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes superfluous word, paragraph 1)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British staffing company Hays reported higher quarterly net fees on Thursday helped by growth in continental Europe and Asia Pacific, but noted that conditions remained tough in Britain.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter group net fees at constant currencies in the three months to Dec. 31.

Net fees from its UK and Ireland operations fell 10 percent at constant currencies, but remained stable over the preceding quarter, Hays said in its trading update.

"In the UK, public sector markets remain tough, but we see early signs of improvement in the private sector market," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

